New Mexico restaurant makes national news for defying health order

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico restaurant that’s publicly defying the governor’s health order is now garnering national attention.

Michael Moore, the owner of Pizza Inn in Hobbs, appeared on Fox and Friends Saturday morning. The restaurant continues to serve dine-in customers, despite losing its foodservice permits at locations in Hobbs and Carlsbad earlier this week.

Moore claims he must stay open so his employees can provide for their families, but the governor’s office says the move will spread the coronavirus. The environment Department says it is pursuing further enforcement against Pizza Inn.