New Mexico restaurant makes national news for defying health order

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico restaurant that’s publicly defying the governor’s health order is now garnering national attention.

Michael Moore, the owner of Pizza Inn in Hobbs, appeared on Fox and Friends Saturday morning. The restaurant continues to serve dine-in customers, despite losing its foodservice permits at locations in Hobbs and Carlsbad earlier this week.

Moore claims he must stay open so his employees can provide for their families, but the governor’s office says the move will spread the coronavirus. The environment Department says it is pursuing further enforcement against Pizza Inn.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss