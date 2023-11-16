NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – United States Representative Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) announced a bill aimed at making it easier for ranchers to make improvements on federal lands. The bill, which is called Ranching Without Red Tape, makes it simple for ranchers to make improvements to existing structures including fences, wells, water lines, and stock tanks.

Currently, ranchers have to go through an approval process that can take months or even years. “For many of our small stewards, our small businesses have been hamstruck by outdated regulations that hinder their ability to effectively manage their grazing lands and put food on all of our tables,” said Rep. Vasquez.

The bill is supported by the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association and New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau.