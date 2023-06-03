NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Representative Christine Trujillo announced she will be stepping away from the New Mexico House of Representatives. Her resignation is effective July 1.

In her five-year term, she has advocated for students, teachers, and working families throughout the state.

In the most recent legislative session, she worked with a group of high school students to successfully pass House Bill 134, so that free menstrual hygiene products will be available in public schools.

“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to represent our community in the Roundhouse for the last decade. Thank you to my neighbors for placing your trust in me as your representative,” said Trujillo. “I hope I have made you proud by fighting for our public schools and working to make life easier for New Mexico families. I look forward to continuing to serve our community in my next chapter. ”

The Bernalillo County Commission will appoint a new House member to carry out the remainder of her term.