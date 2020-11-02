New Mexico reportedly reducing greenhouse gas emissions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is making some progress in reducing greenhouse gases. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, state officials say New Mexico is adapting to the effects of climate change but there is still work to do.
A state climate change task force released its second-annual climate report showing the steps taken to curb greenhouse gas emissions and conserve energy. It includes updated building codes that improve energy efficiency and could save new homeowners up to $400 a year.
