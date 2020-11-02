New Mexico reportedly reducing greenhouse gas emissions

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is making some progress in reducing greenhouse gases. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, state officials say New Mexico is adapting to the effects of climate change but there is still work to do.

A state climate change task force released its second-annual climate report showing the steps taken to curb greenhouse gas emissions and conserve energy. It includes updated building codes that improve energy efficiency and could save new homeowners up to $400 a year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss