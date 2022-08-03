NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Federal money is coming to New Mexico to help with job training programs. The North Central New Mexico Economic Development District is receiving $6.4M as part of the federal government’s Good Jobs Challenge.

The funding will specifically go towards developing a health care and construction workforce training program. “New Mexico was one of the projects we called out, because one of the things that’s just been critical is the focus on obviously ensuring we are empowering people to get jobs in demand, empowering people to get better jobs, better pay, with better rights and dignity at work,” said Gene Sperling, American Rescue Plan Coordinator. 32 projects received funding out of more than 500 applicants.