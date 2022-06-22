NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state will receive more than $11,000 in settlement money stemming from a 2019 data breach at Carnival Cruise Lines. New Mexico joined an investigation with 45 other states after a hacker broke into the company’s system and accessed names, addresses, passport numbers, and other personal information.

The multistate settlement resulted in a $1.25 million payout. According to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office, breach notifications sent to attorneys general offices stated that Carnival first became aware of suspicious email activity in late May of 2019, about 10 months before Carnival reported the breach. The multistate investigation followed, which focused on Carnival’s email security practices and compliance with state breach notification statutes.

One hundred and eighty thousand employees and customers, including 626 New Mexicans, were affected.