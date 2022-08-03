NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will get $2.4M to clean up abandoned mines. The money from the infrastructure bill Congress approved last year. States had to apply for the money. The Navajo Nation will also get $1.66M.
The federal government asked states and tribes that applied for funding to:
- Prioritize projects along the President’s Justice40 initiative.
- Ask for public comment and review into projects that are being funded
- Considering prioritizing projects that reduce methane emissions
- Prioritize the employment of current and former coal industry workers