New Mexico receives high marks for ignition interlock program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is receiving high marks for its ignition interlock program. Mothers Against Drunk Driving released its annual report on the effectiveness of ignition interlocks around the country. New Mexico received an A- grade and was given perfect marks in five categories including requiring interlocks for convicted drunk drivers as well as accessibility in getting an interlock device.

MADD says nearly 7,000 drunk drivers were stopped in New Mexico by those devices in 2020. Arizona also received an A-. MADD says there are currently, 34 states and Washington, D.C., require ignition interlocks for all drunk driving offenders.

According to a news release from MADD, over the past 14 years, ignition interlocks have stopped 3.78 million drunk-driving attempts by a driver with at least a .08 blood alcohol concentration. MADD says the report notes that ignition interlocks are underutilized in states with weak laws or loopholes that allow drunk drivers to avoid them.

For more information, visit madd.org/iidlaw.