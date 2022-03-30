NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is developing a reforestation center to help supply the hundreds of millions of seedlings needed to restore forests damaged by wildfire. To move the plan forward, the New Mexico higher education department is giving one million dollars to bring universities and groups together.

The reforestation center will be centered at New Mexico Highlands University and is part of a partnership between the state Forestry Division, New Mexico Highlands University, New Mexico State, and The University of New Mexico.

The state said it badly needs a long-term solution to avoid another massive fire like 2011’s las conchas, which left thousands of scorched acres in the Jemez mountains and led to mudslides and flash floods.

“So new Mexico state university, along with highlands and the University of New Mexico in the forestry division, we’re all going to be working together to figure out how do we get the pace and scale of reforestation increased to meet that demand,” said Forest and Watershed Health Manager Collin Haffey

The forestry division said the center will be able to produce 300,000 trees a year at maximum, Forest and watershed health coordinator Collin Haffey said it’s not enough to keep up with the need and said the partnership is meant to figure out how to increase production.

“It’s critical for our healthy waters and our healthy communities that we have healthy forests,” said Haffey. “To do that, our scientists are telling us that we need to plant trees in some of these high severity burn areas.”

New Mexico is also severely deficient in seed banks, according to Haffey they need to increase the amount of Ponderosa Pine, Douglas Fir, and Pinon.