NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Help is on the way to combat wildfire season in New Mexico. Our national forests are finally getting some of the long-awaited federal help they’ve been asking for. Millions of miles of old-growth forests while beautiful, are hotbeds for wildfire activity.

Terrance Gallegos with the Santa Fe National Forest says help with that mission is finally on the way to all New Mexico forests thanks to a several billion-dollar budget increase for the US Forest Service, passed as part of the federal infrastructure bill. “It’s exciting news because we have always done more with less,” Gallegos said.

The money will help the forests start to check off to-do list items they simply didn’t have the funding or staff to pull off, like more prescribed burns and thinning projects specifically in areas where homes butt up to forest service land. “We want to try and treat those areas as well so we provide, that buffer between their private land, homes, and infrastructure like power lines,” Gallegos said.

The federal funding will also allow the forest service to hire many more wildland firefighters and keep them on the clock for longer. “A lot of them are seasonal employees and it allows us to keep them on the books longer and utilize those folks to get more prescribed fires done,” Gallegos said.

While an increase in thinning and prescribed burns will temporarily lead to the roar of more chainsaws and an increase in smoke, Gallegos says it’s worth it especially as the state looks at a potentially early start to fire season. “With a really big catastrophic wildfire because we can’t really control the smoke with that.”

The federal funding will also help the forest service hire archeologists and biologists to make sure planned prescribed burns will not damage any historic sites or hurt any endangered species.