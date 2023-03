NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Human Services Department will receive $5.6 million to provide more aid to low-income residents. The grant is going to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program which will help cover heating and cooling costs.

The program also works with the New Mexico Mortage Finance Authority to assist in weatherization costs such as weather stripping, windows, furnaces, and water heaters. The Jicarilla Apache, Jemez, Laguna, Nambe, and Zuni Pueblos also received funding.