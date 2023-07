FILE – Pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M., on April 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has received $25 million from the federal government to help remedy abandoned gas and oil wells scattered around the state.

The money is a result of recently passed federal legislation.

Earlier this year, Senator Ben Ray Luján introduced legislation aimed at identifying abandoned wells.

The state is hoping that dealing with these wells will create a safer community and more jobs for New Mexicans.