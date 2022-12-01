NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General Office has reached a $58.5 million settlement Kroger Co. over its role in the opioid crisis. The attorney general’s office says the money will go toward efforts to fight the opioid crisis in local communities.

The lawsuit claims the company helped fuel the crisis by dispensing the drugs despite obvious red flags. Attorney General Hector Balderas says the settlement sends a message that pharmacies must take an active role in protecting the communities they serve. The Attorney General’s Office says it plans to announce more settlements in the coming weeks.