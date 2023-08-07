NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following a low ranking when it comes to locations to raise a family, New Mexico has now been ranked low for states to have a baby in, according to a new report by WalletHub.

Overall, New Mexico ranked number 38 out of 50 in the list of best states to have a baby. The ranking includes measures like hospital costs, infant mortality rates, and the presence of childcare and community resources.

Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Vermont ranked among the top states, according to the study. South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi ranked at the bottom.

New Mexico’s mediocre ranking came largely from a low score in family friendliness, a metric based on an earlier WalletHub study. In terms of cost and healthcare, New Mexico ranked higher, at number 28 and number 24, respectively.