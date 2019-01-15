New Mexico ranks low in ‘2019 Best States to Retire’ list

New Mexico is on the backend of Wallethub’s “2019 Best States to Retire” list.

The personal finance website released its list on Monday. New Mexico was 45th.

WalletHub says it considers three categories: affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.

New Mexico’s highest mark was in affordability.

The top states to retire included Florida, South Dakota and Colorado.

The worst were West Virginia, Rhode Island and Kentucky.

Top 10 Best States to Retire

Florida South Dakota Colorado New Hampshire Virginia Utah Iowa Wyoming Pennsylvania Minnesota

