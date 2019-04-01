New Mexico ranks high on the list for fraud

A new report ranks New Mexico as No. 15 in the nation for fraud reports according to the annual Consumer Sentinel Network data book published annually by the Federal Trade Commission. New Mexico is also ranked No. 26 for identify theft reports per capita.

According to the data, there were 13,573 fraud reports which include everything from romance to technical support scams. There were also 2,000 reported identity thefts.

The report shows a high number of New Mexicans fall for imposter scams. These scams are when someone pretends to be someone you trust to try and rip you off.

Top fraudulent report categories for New Mexico are:

Imposter Scams: 21%

Debt Collection: 18%

Identity Theft: 13%

Prizes, Sweepstakes and Lotteries: 6%

Shop-at-Home and Catalog Sales: 4%

Banks and Lenders: 4%

Credit Bureaus, Information Furnishers and Report Users: 4%

Auto Related: 3%

Health Care: 2%

The top types of identity theft for New Mexico are: