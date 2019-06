ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study reveals the most dangerous highways in each state. Geotab looked into crash data from 2008 to 2017 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

New Mexico ranks No. 3 on the list when it comes to most crashes and most fatalities. The study also shows that New Mexico has an average of 34 crashes a year on I-40.

Florida is ranked No. 1 on the list, while Alaska and Rhode Island rank near the bottom.