ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico continues to rank among the worst states for drunk driving.

U.S. Drug Test Centers found New Mexico had 460 DWI arrests per 100,000 residents last year. That’s the sixth-worst rate in the country.

The state has been in the top 10 every year since 2009. The Dakotas, Wyoming, North Carolina and Mississippi all ranked worse than New Mexico.