NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico ranks 5th in the nation for job growth but that comes after significant losses over the pandemic. The Department of Workforce Solutions says the state increased by more than 50,000 jobs from Feb. 2021 through Feb. 2022, most of that, in pleasure and hospitality.

However, that’s the industry that took the biggest hit during the pandemic. Restaurants were forced to reduce their capacity and therefore their staffing until restrictions were lifted in June of last year. They are still trying to ramp back up. The department says more than 1,000 hospitality and tourism-related jobs are listed on the state’s website.