New Mexico ranks 6th in nation for employment growth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Recent data posted by the U.S. Department of Labor and the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions shows New Mexico has again surpassed the national job growth rate.

The state’s total nonagricultural employment increased by 2.4% or 20,100 jobs compared to the nation’s rate at 1.4%. The largest increase was seen in leisure and hospitality with a gain of 7,200 jobs.

The majority of the gains were from the private sector, 17,700 jobs or 2.4%, in which New Mexico was ranked 6th in the nation and also includes Arizona, Texas, and Alabama. Jointly, Idaho, Nevada, and Utah had the highest rate of 3.2% growth.

The national average was 1.6% with Oklahoma having the lowest rate with 0.1%.