New Mexico ranks 5th in nation for most impaired driving deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico still ranks as one of the worst states for drunk driving deaths. According to a report from Safewise, New Mexico ranks 5th in the nation.

The Department of Transportation says there have been 107 deadly car crashes involving alcohol this year in the state. That is 32 fewer than last year when the state was ranked 4th worst overall.

Bernalillo and McKinley Counties saw the highest numbers with 33 and 11 respectively. There have also been 249 deadly crashes that did not involve alcohol this year.