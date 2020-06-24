New Mexico ranks 4th in study of state education systems with most racial equality

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new Wallethub study ranks New Mexico fourth in the nation for racial equality in education. Researchers looked at all 50 states and compared the difference between white and Black Americans in areas like high school and college degrees, test scores, and graduation rates.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale with 100 representing the most equality. New Mexico got a total score of 71.6.

Wyoming topped the list with a score of 75.03 with West Virginia and Montana following behind. To view the full rankings of state education systems with the most racial equality, visit WalletHub’s website.