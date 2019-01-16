New Mexico ranks 48th in nation for child poverty

Newly released numbers from New Mexico’s Kid’s Count databooks are showing New Mexico is doing better when it comes to child’s poverty, but only slightly.

New Mexico now ranks 48th in the United States when it comes to child poverty.

The report shows that 27 percent of children in the state are living at or below the poverty line.

That equates to roughly 131,000 New Mexican children.

The study shows that those poverty rates are particularly high among Hispanic and Native American children.

The study also states that since New Mexico’s economy has not fully recovered, it’s been hard for families to lift themselves out of poverty.

The report also shows that worsening income inequality and few statewide policy changes are also contributing factors.