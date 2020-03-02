New Mexico ranked third in nation for students eating breakfast at school

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National School Breakfast Week, is a weeklong celebration of the national School Breakfast Program that starts March 2. This week, New Mexico has a lot to celebrate.

The state ranked third in that nation for the participation of low-income students. In New Mexico, for every 100 students who participate in the School Lunch Program, 69.4 students eat School Breakfast, according to a news release from the Public Education Department. Vermont and West Virginia reach more low-income students with their breakfast programs.

Currently, there are 332,734 students enrolled in a school breakfast program this school year across 846 participating schools in New Mexico. Of those schools, 218 offer a program known as Breakfast After the Bell.

This week, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is also signing off on House Bill 10 that helps families cover the gap left in reduced-priced meals.