New Mexico ranked the worst state for singles, according to study

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The countdown to Valentine’s Day begins. If you’re single and looking, where you live could be a big factor in finding that special someone. WalletHub is out with its list of best and worst states for singles and apparently, New Mexico is the worst.

The site based on its findings on factors like dating costs, the number of single adults, and this year another factor was COVID-19 and quarantines. Florida has kept its top spot for another year, as the best place for singles. According to WalletHub, New Mexico has one of the highest shares of single adults with one of the fewest online dating opportunities.

The 10 best states for singles:

Florida Texas Pennsylvania Wisconsin New York Illinois California Ohio Michigan Missouri

The 10 worst states for singles: