New Mexico ranked number 2 in U.S. for construction job growth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Construction across New Mexico is booming.

According to the Associated General Contractors of America, New Mexico has been ranked second in the nation for construction job growth in October and November. Both months marked a more than 11% increase.

Most of those jobs were in the state’s oil fields which are expected to continue this year. The only other state with better numbers was Nevada which had an increase of over 13%.

Much of the state’s increased construction came from Eddy and Lea Counties. New Mexico added 5,300 jobs since November of 2018 for a total of 52,300 construction workers.

According to the contractors association, that number is still below the all-time high of 59,600 in June 2006.