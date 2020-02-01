Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

New Mexico ranchers threaten to shoot elk for damaging property

New Mexico

by: KRQE media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of northern New Mexico ranchers are fed up with a herd of elk they say are damaging their property and stealing food.

The group has warned state Game and Fish officials they will begin shooting the elk to keep them from eating hay stockpiled for cattle. State law allows for landowners to remove any animal that is causing damage to their property.

Game and Fish does not have a program for compensating ranchers, but a spokesperson says they will work with them to find alternative solutions, like providing better fencing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞