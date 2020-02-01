New Mexico ranchers threaten to shoot elk for damaging property

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of northern New Mexico ranchers are fed up with a herd of elk they say are damaging their property and stealing food.

The group has warned state Game and Fish officials they will begin shooting the elk to keep them from eating hay stockpiled for cattle. State law allows for landowners to remove any animal that is causing damage to their property.

Game and Fish does not have a program for compensating ranchers, but a spokesperson says they will work with them to find alternative solutions, like providing better fencing.