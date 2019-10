ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico ranchers are dealing with the recent dry, cold conditions.

Drastic changes in the weather have left ranchers in southeastern New Mexico counties with sick cattle and ruined crops. The latest crop report from the U.S. Agriculture Department shows ranchers in Chaves and Union Counties reported grass and plant damage due to recent frost.

It was also reported that some of their livestock also got sick due to the quick change in cold weather.