NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico rancher Bill King has been inducted into the Hereford Association Hall of Fame. The designation is given to ranchers who have dynamically influenced the direction and advancement of the Hereford breed.

The Kings have been ranching for more than 100 years. Bill King started his Hereford herd as a high schooler in 1968, attended New Mexico State University, and then returned to the family ranch in Stanley where they currently have 1,200 head of Hereford some of which have become grand champions. Others are in high demand for breeding.

Bill is the son of former governor Bruce King. His daughter and granddaughters are also helping carry on the tradition.