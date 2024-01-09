ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Metro, the operators of the Rail Runner Express, are part of a national effort to raise awareness about child sex trafficking. The goal is to help riders and employees know the signs of illegal activity.

“We want to ensure that everyone who relies on the New Mexico Rail Runner Express or one of our Rio Metro buses is safe – especially our young riders,” Robert Gonzales, the director of operations for Rio Metro, said in a press release. “We will do everything we can to inform our transit passengers on what they can do to protect the youngest members of our communities.”

The effort is in collaboration with the group “Protect All Children from Trafficking,” also known as PACT. They said the new campaign is built on research and data about how traffickers use public transport.

An example of the campaign to combat child trafficking, courtesy MRCOG.

“Through our research and our many conversations with survivors, PACT recognizes that sex traffickers exploit public transportation to move their victims in plain sight of people going about their day,” PACT Chief Executive Officer Lori L. Cohen, said in a press release. “Through this campaign, we will equip public transportation riders and employees with credible information to increase their awareness about child sex trafficking and the tools to respond to it safely.”

In addition to the campaign in New Mexico, PACT is also working on a similar campaign in Albany, New York. The group plans on expanding the program in the future.