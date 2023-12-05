NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Rail Runner Express has officially implemented a new free Wi-Fi system on the train.

The Rail Runner is using Elon Musk’s Starlink, which utilizes satellites to deliver broadband internet, rather than radio and cell towers. The cell towers often produced spotty service along the train’s 100-mile corridor from Belen to Santa Fe, according to a news release from the Mid-Region Council of Governments.

The Rio Metro Regional Transit District tested the new system on the train before launching it. “We just finished several weeks of testing out the new Wi-Fi system on the train, and it’s getting really good reviews from passengers”, said Robert Gonzales, director of operations for the Rio Metro Regional Transit District.

Rio Metro staff handed out customer surveys on the train to gather feedback from passengers on the new system. The new upgrades cost under half a million dollars to install and $300,000 a year to maintain. The funds will come out of the Mid-Region Council of Governments’ operating budget, Augusta Meyers, the communications manager for the Mid-Region Council of Governments, previously told KRQE.