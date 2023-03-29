SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After nearly a year of discounted fares, the Rail Runner is returning to full fare for most tickets. The existing discounts end on April 3, 2023.

For months, the Rail Runner offered discounted fares to help riders who were facing rising gas prices and remote work. “We were fortunate to work with the Governor’s office to be able to offer a 75% fare reduction for almost a year – and we think those lower fares gave many people an opportunity to save some money– as well as attract others who had never commuted by rail to give it a try,” Dewy V. Cave, the executive director of the Rio Metro Regional Transit District said in a press release.

Now, full fares return. The one exception is the price of the Rail Runner Monthly Pass, which is going up in cost, but is available at a 50% discount from full price through the end of the year, according to the Mid-Region Council of Governments.

“Many commuters – especially State workers – are back to a full work schedule now,” Robert Gonzales the director of operations for the Rio Metro Regional Transit District said, explaining the monthly pass. “We want to be able to give those regular riders some incentive, and also show our appreciation for their customer loyalty.”

The resumption of full fares means that customers can expect to pay about 50% more for one-way trips than they’ve been paying in the last few months. And day passes will cost a couple of dollars more as well, depending on how far you travel.

Reduced fares will still be available for senior citizens (age 62 and up), students, youth ages 10 to 17, Medicare card holders, and disabled New Mexicans. Children under the age of 9 and veterans with proper documentation can ride for free. More info about the fares can be found on the Rio Metro website.