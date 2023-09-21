NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two state funds set up for law enforcement recruitment are paying out $57 million to agencies across the state. That money adds to the $50 million allocated last year.

The money comes from the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund, set up in 2022, and a law enforcement retention fund. Those have already paid out millions to dozens of law enforcement agencies across the state, according to the governor’s office.

In the first year of payouts, the funds recruited 165 officers and helped 1,807 stay working within law enforcement, the governor’s office calculates. The most recent disbursements will be sent to law enforcement agencies later this week.

“I have been clear since day one – getting more officers in New Mexico communities is a priority for this administration,” New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “The lifesaving work law enforcement does every day to create safer communities in New Mexico deserves our full support, and providing funding, not only to recruit officers but also support staff, empowers these agencies to safely and effectively protect and serve New Mexicans.”