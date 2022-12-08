ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A litter of puppies from New Mexico are settling into their new digs in one of the wealthiest communities in America. They were sent off to the east coast.

KRQE reported last month about the nine puppies and their mom, who were likely destined for a lengthy stay at Española Humane.

However, the organization teamed up with the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons and a group of volunteer pilots to take the puppies to New York’s Long Island. Adoptive families were already lined up at that location.

Two of the pups ended up on a community-supported working farm in the Hamptons called “Quail Hill farm.”

One is named Rain, and the other is named Sandia. It harkens back to her New Mexico roots and celebrates her new life at the farm, which grows watermelons. The team hopes to continue the partnership and fly more dogs to the Hamptons.