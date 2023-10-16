NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department is preparing to launch season two of The Early Show with Alax. The online puppet show is aimed at helping New Mexicans navigate the challenges of parenthood.

The state celebrated the success of season one, which brought more than 5.5 million views and tens of thousands of subscribers on YouTube. Now, the show is adding a new series called “Ask Alax.”

The new “Ask Alax” series will take questions submitted from New Mexico families, get input from experts, and then share the answers on the show.

“After the tremendous success of season one, we’re thrilled to bring our furry intergalactic ambassador of care back for a second season,” Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said in a press release. “As a family-focused agency, ECECD is always looking for innovative ways to engage families and support them with the programs and resources they need to thrive. This new season will incorporate real questions from real New Mexico families that will feel relevant to anyone experiencing the joys and challenges of caring for young children.”