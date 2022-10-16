RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) — From food to gas, everyone is feeling the impact of inflation. Now, it’s hitting a popular Halloween staple: pumpkins.

“This year has been interesting,” said Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch Owner Max Wade.

Last year, pumpkin farmers across the state saw a pumpkin shortage.

“Supply is great. I mean, there is a fantastic supply of pumpkins out there,” said Wade.

This year, like everyone else, farmers and suppliers are having to make changes because of inflation.

“Whoever it is that decides to up the price at the beginning of fuel and supplies, it just trickles all the way down,” said Wade, “Fertilizer costs are up. Costs of tires are up; fuel is up.”

Farmers who sell pumpkins at patches, like Galloping Goat in Rio Rancho, had to increase the cost per load.

“I’m paying an excess of 30 to 40 percent more for my pumpkins,” said Wade. That increase means Wade has to also increase prices at the pumpkin patch.

“Our prices on our pumpkins are up, and the prices on admission are up,” said Wade.

Admission is up by a dollar and price per pumpkin varies by size.

“I had to increase my pricing on my pumpkins about 15 to 20 percent, so we’re eating some of that overall,” said Wade. Still, he said the loss in revenue is worth keeping the experience affordable.

“It’s really all about trying to give a fantastic family experience for people out here and hope that they are still able to buy,” said Wade.

Understandingly, he’s not the only one feeling the heat of high prices.

“It’s kinda a juggling act of still providing an affordable product for them and what it is the consumer wants to do and what they feel like they have in their budget,” said Wade.

Wade explained he also bought two fewer loads of pumpkins this year, after seeing lower demand last year.

Galloping Goat is open every day from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. until October 31.