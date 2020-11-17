New Mexico Pueblos highlighted in National Geographic article

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Pueblo Nations are making National Geographic’s Best of the World 2021 list. The list defines the top destinations for 2021 with the theme “Dream Now, Go Later,” discouraging people from traveling during the pandemic. The list highlights various Pueblos in New Mexico and the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque.

“While the pandemic has brought journeys to a standstill, it’s not quieted our curiosity,” said George Stone in a news release, executive editor of National Geographic Travel. “The world is full of wonders—even when they’re hard to reach. Now is the perfect time to discover something new about an extraordinary place or culture in our world and perhaps dream up your next journey, for when that time comes. Ahead of a new year—with the hope of a return to travel—we’re excited to share these 25 timely tales of timeless places that will define our future itineraries.”

The article also calls the IPCC a starting point for exploring Pueblos online and in-person when it’s safe. The list features five categories: nature, adventure, culture, sustainability, and family and includes a story of the destination.

To view the Best of the World 2021 list, visit natgeo.com/bestoftheworld.

