NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting Friday, May 13, the State of New Mexico will deliver drinking water to people living in areas that are served by water systems under a temporary precautionary water advisory, due to the wildfires. Anyone needing safe drinking water can bring clean, empty containers to fill up.

The free, safe drinking water will be available at the following locations:

San Miguel County : 9-11 a.m. at Mike Mateo Sena Elementary School, 12 County Road A-1, Sapello, NM 87745

9-11 a.m. at Mike Mateo Sena Elementary School, 12 County Road A-1, Sapello, NM 87745 Mora County: 1-3 p.m. at Mora County Courthouse Parking Lot, 1 Court House Dr, Mora, NM 87732

Water will be available at the above locations during the times listed until the precautionary water advisories are lifted.

According to the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the following water systems currently under a precautionary water advisory are: