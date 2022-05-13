NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting Friday, May 13, the State of New Mexico will deliver drinking water to people living in areas that are served by water systems under a temporary precautionary water advisory, due to the wildfires. Anyone needing safe drinking water can bring clean, empty containers to fill up.
The free, safe drinking water will be available at the following locations:
- San Miguel County: 9-11 a.m. at Mike Mateo Sena Elementary School, 12 County Road A-1, Sapello, NM 87745
- Mora County: 1-3 p.m. at Mora County Courthouse Parking Lot, 1 Court House Dr, Mora, NM 87732
Water will be available at the above locations during the times listed until the precautionary water advisories are lifted.
According to the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the following water systems currently under a precautionary water advisory are:
|System Name
|County
|Population Served
|Pendaries MDWCA
|San Miguel
|500
|Pendaries RV Resort
|San Miguel
|320
|Mike Mateo Elementary School
|San Miguel
|50
|Camp Blue Haven
|San Miguel
|150
|El Porvenir Christian Camp
|San Miguel
|175
|Buena Vista MDWCA
|Mora
|225
|Cleveland MDWCA
|Mora
|270
|Mora Inn & RV
|Mora
|75
|Ledoux MDWCA
|Mora
|168
|Mora MDWCA
|Mora
|1,100
|South Holman MDWCA
|Mora
|35
|Agua Negra MDWCA
|Mora
|242
|Upper Holman MDWCA
|Mora
|325
|San Antonio de Cleveland MDWCA
|Mora
|269
|North Cleveland MDWCA
|Mora
|82
|Agua Pura MDWCA
|Mora
|357
|Guadalupita MDWCA
|Mora
|82