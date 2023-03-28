ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More federal dollars are headed towards key programs in New Mexico. The funds include more than $1 million for rental assistance and support for dozens of organizations across the state.

Every year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awards federal funds to programs across the nation. The idea is to help communities address homelessness through a comprehensive range of programs supported by so-called ‘Continuum of Care’ grants.

“Helping people move into stable housing from temporary shelters and encampments on the streets is essential to ending homelessness,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a press release. “Working with our local partners, these Continuum of Care program grants deliver communities the resources they need. Together we can work toward a world where homelessness is a brief and rare occurrence and every person has access to a safe, affordable and stable home so that they and their families can thrive.”

Funding to New Mexico includes more than $2.5 million to the City of Albuquerque for rental assistance and other programs. Other groups, such as the Valencia Shelter Services, which help victims of domestic violence, will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars. More data on funded projects can be found on the HUD website.