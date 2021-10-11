New Mexico program gives millions to victims of crime

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Each year New Mexico’s Crime Victims Reparation Commission spends millions helping victims of violent crimes handle expenses. It also provides federal and state funds to victim support and assistance programs. The commission received more than 3,000 applications from victims and handed out around $2.2 million, according to CVRC’s 2021 annual report. The money pays for things like funerals, medical expenses and lost wages.

“For the last four fiscal years we’ve paid more for funerals than our counterparts nationwide and that attributes to the increased violence in our state,” said Frank Zubia, director for CVRC.

CVRC also administers money to 145 state-wide projects. More than $20 million went to programs like the Victims of Crime Act Assistance and Sexual Assault Service Program. That money comes from state and federal funding.

When it comes to money for crime victim reparations the commission has penalty assessments. This means if someone is convicted of a felony in New Mexico they pay $75 and if someone is convicted of a misdemeanor then they must pay $50. That money goes towards victims of crimes.

At the last legislative session, the fines and fees justice center introduced bills that would eliminate penalty assessments. “I’m a little worried there are some conversations with regards to doing away with our penalty assessment. And so if that actually happens in the next couple of years, it’s going to devastate my program,” Zubia said.

If this happens the director of the commission says they will end up having to ask the legislature for more money in order to continue providing services.

CVRC doesn’t provide reparations for all crimes in New Mexico. There is a list of 18 eligible crimes, like aggravated assault, manslaughter, and human trafficking. The commission is also working to identify underserved crime victims that aren’t getting assistance because they cannot sign up for assistance due to things like broadband issues.