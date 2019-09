ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who helped preserve New Mexico history has died.

Earl Delano Whittemore was one of the people responsible for restoring the Luna Mansion in Los Lunas and turning it into a restaurant in the 70’s. He also helped rebuild the Historic Peralta Schoolhouse and had a hand in opening the Monte Vista Fire Station and the Owl Cafe in Albuquerque.

State Troopers in Colorado say Earl died in a single car crash over the weekend. He was 77- years-old.