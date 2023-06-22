LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been over a year since New Mexico’s largest-ever wildfire devastated communities in northern New Mexico. Some politicians are still pushing for funding to help rebuild.

New Mexico’s congressional delegation wants the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to take a look at funding gaps in the recovery plan. HUD issues Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding to help communities stuck by presidentially declared disasters.

Now, after turning towards the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for help and accountability, New Mexico’s congresspeople want HUD to become more involved.

“The impacted communities cannot wait years while FEMA assistance and the claims office awards are finalized before CBDG-DR funding is allocated,” the politicians wrote in a letter to HUD. “We would encourage you to partner with FEMA and the claim’s office as other federal agencies have done to ensure that funding is distributed in a fair and efficient way.”

Lawmakers previously approved $3.95 billion in recovery funding. But U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.), Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), and Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) are saying that’s not enough for fire-damaged New Mexico.

“The support that the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act provides is not enough to meet the full needs of the affected areas. This is especially true with respect to the areas damaged by the McBride Fire, Nogal Fire, and Cerro Pelado Fire, which will not receive additional FEMA assistance through this legislation,” the lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers say there’s somewhere around $95 million to $189 million in unfunded housing needs, up to $1.2 billion in infrastructure needs, and tens of millions of dollars in planning and economic development needs. They’re hoping HUD will cover some of that.

A HUD spokesperson told KRQE News 13 that they have received the letter. They say HUD uses data from FEMA and other sources to determine eligibility for funding, but that “it’s important to note that not all major disaster declarations receive CDBG-DR funding. Additionally, CDBG-DR is not a permanently authorized program. HUD receives supplemental appropriations from Congress to make CDBG-DR awards.”