New Mexico police officer honored for saving man’s life

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – A Tucumcari police officer is being honored for saving a man’s life.

The city commission gave Officer Daniel Lopez a Wreath of Valor last week. According to the Quay County Sun, Officer Lopez came across a man standing on a bridge over I-40, threatening to jump.

The police chief says Officer Lopez managed to talk the man down and get him off the railing, putting his own life at risk. As he pulled the man from the edge, there was a struggle and Officer Lopez could have been thrown but managed to keep them both safe.

The Wreath of Valor is the highest award the department can give.