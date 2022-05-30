NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement is working Memorial Day weekend to stop drunk drivers. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday there have been at least 64 DWI arrests statewide and those are only the ones already entered into the system.

There were three parents among them accused of child abuse for allegedly driving drunk with their kids including Alexis Laughlin. Her three-year-old was left with a severe cut after she crashed into another car on I-25. Police will have heavy patrols through Monday night because of Memorial Day Weekend.