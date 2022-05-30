NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement is working Memorial Day weekend to stop drunk drivers. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday there have been at least 64 DWI arrests statewide and those are only the ones already entered into the system.
Story continues below
- Crime: APD: 2 in custody after standoff at northwest Albuquerque gas station
- Albuquerque: Lawsuit alleges CYFD cover-up over 4-year-old’s death
- KRQE Investigates: “Take down, take down:” An inside look at catching shoplifters
- New Mexico: Socorro animal shelter looking for info after dog left outside of facility
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 26 de Mayo 2022
There were three parents among them accused of child abuse for allegedly driving drunk with their kids including Alexis Laughlin. Her three-year-old was left with a severe cut after she crashed into another car on I-25. Police will have heavy patrols through Monday night because of Memorial Day Weekend.