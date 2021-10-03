New Mexico police department helps find missing Arizona man

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Arizona man is back home with his family after going missing last week. Joseph Hill was found near the Mexico border, more than 500 miles from home.

“They said he has a routine: he gets up in the morning, drinks a cup of coffee, goes to the gym, sees his friends there,” said Loving Police Chief Frank Methula.

But on September 28th, Chief Methula says Joseph Hill’s routine was anything but normal. The 71-year-old, who suffers from dementia, never returned from the gym that morning.

Later that evening, Texas D.P.S pulled Hill over for driving 40 miles-per-hour on I-10. Troopers could tell something was wrong, so they escorted Hill and his truck to Van Horn Hospital, leaving the keys in his possession.

“He got the keys and was able to leave the hospital,” said Methula. The day after Methula got a call, from Hill’s daughter. She had been tracking her dad’s debit card use and noticed he’d recently used it at a Chevron gas station in Loving, New Mexico. Methula confirmed that Hill had been at the Chevron, by watching their surveillance tapes, and he worked with State Police to issue a Silver Alert for Hill.

Methula says the same afternoon the Silver Alert was issued, Border Patrol Agents found Hill at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint in Texas. More than 7 hours away from his home in Leveen, Arizona.

“He didn’t understand,” said Methula. “He thought he was still in Arizona,” he explained.

Methula says Hill’s family immediately went to pick him up in Sierra Blanca. Hill’s family says he’s doing well, and they’re working on making sure this doesn’t happen again.