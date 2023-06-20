NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hunting season is in full swing in New Mexico and the state’s Department of Game and Fish says they’ll be running checkpoints to ensure people are following the rules. The checkpoints are planned around New Mexico and officials will look for violations and take samples of biological data.

The checkpoints could cause delays in some recreation areas, the department says. And law enforcement as well as federal officials might also help out with enforcement. All hunters and anglers are required to purchase licenses in order to take advantage of New Mexico’s lands and waters. License info can be found on the Department of Game and Fish’s website.

The department also asks the public to keep an eye out for wildlife violations. Any suspected wildlife crimes can be anonymously reported to Operation Game Thief at 1-800-432-GAME (4263). You can also make reports online at this link – and reporters might be eligible for a cash reward.