New Mexico photograph expected to auction for $1M

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A decades-old photograph of New Mexico is expected to fetch millions in an upcoming auction. Ansel Adams died in 1984 after years of photographing the landscapes of the west. More than 100 of Adam’s photos will be auctioned off in the Sotheby Auction in December.

The headliner is an early print called Moonrise Hernandez, taken in New Mexico. Just that one piece alone is expected to go for $1 million. This is reportedly the earliest print of the image and is among only a handful of prints to exist before Adams refixed the negative.

