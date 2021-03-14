New Mexico pays respects to fallen LCPS superintendent

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces residents paid tribute to a beloved local educator Saturday afternoon. Funeral services were held for Karen Trujillo, the superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools who was killed while walking her dogs last month.

Although the funeral was private due to pandemic-related capacity restrictions, the procession from Baca’s Funeral Chapel to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary allowed the public an opportunity to pay their respects. The procession was also streamed online.

