New Mexico pastor accused of child abuse

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE)- A northern New Mexico pastor is facing child abuse charges. Police say 37-year-old Carlos Santiago Duran of Mountain View Fellowship in Las Vegas is accused of hitting and pushing two children in his care at the church.

Court documents say one of the kids told police Duran was giving him a lecture after the child accidentally created a hole in a wall. He says the pastor then picked him up and threw him on the ground.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, additional children had allegedly witnessed the incident and were interviewed by representatives with the state Children Youth and Families Department. The children also reported to officials that Duran pushed the boy and struck another child in the leg.

The report states that all five children who were living with Duran but were in CYFD custody were moved. Duran has been charged with two counts of child abuse and was booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center but was released the following day on June 6.

Duran has previous charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, and criminal damage to property from 2004. The New Mexican reports that court records do now show a conviction.

Duran is scheduled to appear in court in July.