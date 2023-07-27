NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is collaborating with four tribal governments to support and expand pre-K programs. Part of the $98 million in funding appropriated by the state legislature to the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department will help create an additional 554 new slots in tribal pre-K programs.

New Mexico is working with the Navajo Nation, the To’Hajiilee Chapter of the Navajo Nation, Mescalero Apache Tribe, and Pueblo of Nambé through intergovernmental agreements. “I want every 3- and 4-year-old child to access high-quality early childhood education no matter where they live, and these partnerships are critical to achieving that goal,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Individual tribes, pueblos, and nations will be able to tailor the pre-K curriculum and standards to the unique needs of their communities. Most of these new tribal pre-k classrooms will be embedded within existing Tribal Head Start programs, according to a news release from the governor. ECECD piloted this collaboration in fiscal year 23 with Tesuque Pueblo, who have renewed their agreement for fiscal year 24 for 10 slots.

“We are thrilled to partner with New Mexico’s pueblos, tribes, and nations to bring the benefits of New Mexico pre-K to the families and young children in their communities,” said Cotillion Sneddy, ECECD assistant secretary for Native American Early Education and Care.

The expansion includes:

To’Hajiilee Community School

Continuing pre-K provider located in the Albuquerque Public Schools district, funded for 20 extended (1080 hours per year) pre-K slots.

Three-year award Amount: $906,500.

Navajo Nation Head Start

44 mixed (three and 4-year-olds) extended and 456 dual extended plus, all located at Head Start locations within New Mexico.

Three-year award Amount: $8,652,800.

Pueblo of Tesuque

Continuing pre-K provider located in the Pueblo of Tesuque. Funded for 10 mixed extended slots.

Three-year award amount: $532,000.

Mescalero Apache Tribe

New pre-K provider located in Mescalero Apache. Funded for eight mixed extend plus (1380 hours per year) slots.

Three-year award amount: $561,000.

Nambé Pueblo Head Start

Located in the Pojoaque Valley School District. Funded for 16 mixed extended plus slots.

Three-year award amount: $1,078,000.

The tribal pre-K expansion is part of a larger statewide effort creating 3,033 new pre-k slots, expanding instructional hours, improving compensation for pre-K teachers, and achieving universal pre-K access for 4-year-olds.